Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Police rescue 21 minor boys from traffickers

Kolkata Police rescue 21 minor boys from traffickers

The police said that the information had come from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, founded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Acting on a tip, the police intercepted a bus around 5.30am at the Babughat bus stand on Strand Road in south Kolkata. They found the boys on the bus. (Getty Images/Vetta)

At least 21 minor boys, under 16, were rescued by the Kolkata Police while from traffickers. Three persons have been arrested, the police said.

Acting on a tip, the police intercepted a bus around 5.30am at the Babughat bus stand on Strand Road in south Kolkata. They found the boys on the bus.

“The boys were all residents of Samastipur in Bihar. We have arrested three persons. Further interrogation is going on. We need to find out where the boys were being taken and whether there are other members in the gang,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

The police said that the information had come from Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), founded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.



The police identified the suspects as Md Ayshan (22), Md Afzal (28) and Md Chand (23). They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the state coordinator of BBA.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Sep 07, 2020 14:20 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA
Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply
Sep 07, 2020 16:04 IST
Facebook ‘friend’ cheats Mumbai nurse of Rs 17.5 lakh in cyber fraud
Sep 07, 2020 16:00 IST
‘Criticised without facts’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19 handling
Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.