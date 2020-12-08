Kolkata Police to launch ‘no helmet, no fuel’ rule

Sections
Nearly half of over 1.8 million vehicles registered in Kolkata in 2019 were two-wheelers. The number of two-wheelers went up from around 83,00,00 to around 93,00,00 between 2017 and 2019.

The new rule will continue till February 5 as part of efforts to check fatalities because of two-wheeler accidents. (PTI)

In order to make wearing helmets mandatory and followed by commuters strictly, the Kolkata Police will launch ‘o helmet, no fuel’ rule for two-wheeler drivers. The ‘no helmet no petrol’ rule will continue for 60 days.

“No petrol pumps in the city shall sell petrol to any such two-wheeler rider who arrives at the petrol pump without a helmet or is carrying a pillion rider without a helmet,” said a police officer.

“It has been observed that several instances of two wheeler riders riding without helmet as well as carrying pillion riders without helmet have been reported and occurrences of such infringement of rules have increased manifold,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said in the order issued on December 4.



‘No Helmet No Petrol shall be enforced within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police to the effect that no petrol pump shall henceforth sell petrol to any such two wheeler rider who arrives at the petrol pump riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet as well as carries pillion rider without helmet in contravention of provisions as enumerated under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act’, the order read.

The police registered around 93,855 cases of rash driving in 2019. One out of every three such rash driving cases, around 32,600 cases, involved two-wheelers.

Earlier authorities in Noida, Aligarh and Bengaluru enforced such rules.

