Kolkata: Puja pandal gutted by fire in Salt Lake before immersion

A fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal, where the idol immersion is yet to take place, at around 6.20 am on Wednesday at FD Block in Salt Lake.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the pandal was totally gutted. The blaze was brought under control by four fire tenders. West Bengal minister for fire and emergency services Sujit Bose visited the spot.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders reached the spot within 15 minutes. But the pandal was damaged before the fire brigade personnel could reach the spot,” Bose said.

Local residents said closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras were dismantled at night on Tuesday, as the idols were to be immersed later on Wednesday.