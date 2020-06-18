Sections
Kolkata reports seven suicide incidents on Wednesday

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

No suicide note was found in any of these incidents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The city on Wednesday witnessed seven incidents of alleged suicides by hanging from the ceiling from different divisions, a senior police officer said.

While a 10-year-old boy was found hanging from an iron hook with the help of a rubber pipe projected from a window on the top floor of a G+3-storied residential building in Dhakuria, the bodies of two 19-year-old youths -- from Muchipara and Regent Park -- and a septuagenarian in Behala were also recovered, he said.

A 30-year-old man was found hanging inside the room where he was residing in Beliaghata area in Eastern Suburban Division while another 40-year-old was found hanging in a similar fashion inside his room in the southern part of the city’s Tollygunge area, the officer said.



Another 55-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a nylon in a residential building in Patuli area in the early hours of Wednesday, he added.

“In recent times, we have not seen such a number of suicides in a single day. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports but necessary investigations have been initiated into them. We do not know what were the reasons behind these incidents but it could be due to the stress because of the lockdown,” the IPS officer said.

