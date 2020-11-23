Kolkata residents feel winter chill as mercury drops to 15 degrees Celsius

Officials said that a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast and is likely to intensify further into a cyclone. (AFP)

Kolkata residents got to feel the winter chill on Monday morning as the mercury dropped to 15.5 degrees Celsius.

“The minimum temperature has dropped to 15.5 degrees Celsius which is three degrees below the normal. It has dropped by around four degrees since Sunday morning,” said a senior official of the India Meteorological Department’s regional office in Kolkata.

The mercury has been steadily dropping over the past 48 hours. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was around 22 degrees Celsius; on Sunday, it had come down to around 19.5 degrees Celsius.

“The chill is here to stay for another two or three days. The temperature in the districts, particularly in the western parts of the state, has dropped even lower,” said the official.

Officials said that a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast and is likely to intensify further into a cyclone.

“The system is sucking winds from all directions as a result of which cold and dry northerly winds are passing through Kolkata and other districts. This has helped to bring down the temperature,” said the official.