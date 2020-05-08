Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge lit up to mark Tagore’s birthday, honour Covid-19 warriors

Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge was lit up to mark Gurudev Rabindranth Tagore’s birth anniversary as well as to honour Corona Warriors, May 8, 2020. (HT Photo)

Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up on Friday using special light and sound system to mark the 159th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and to honour the frontline Covid warriors.

While the bridge was first lit up in tri-colour to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore, Asia’s first Nobel laureate, the colours later changed to white to honour the frontline Covid-19 warriors including medical and police personnel. Three colours – red, orange and green – were then used to portray the three zones demarcated for the coronavirus pandemic. The entire bridge was finally lit up with green lights, indicating victory over the disease.

“In these troubled times we planned to send a symbolic message – Message of Hope – to all people through the special lighting installed on the bridge,” said Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee, senior public relations officer of Kolkata Port Trust, which maintains the bridge.

This is the same interactive light and sound system that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2020 during his visit to Kolkata.

Rabindra Setu, popularly known as Howrah Bridge, was commissioned in 1943 and is considered to be an engineering marvel as it does not have nuts and bolts, but was formed by riveting the whole structure.

There have been similar displays of the country’s gratitude to the Covid-19 warriors in the last few weeks. In end March, PM Modi had asked people to clap for them during the one-day Janata Curfew followed by lighting of candles and diyas in April. Last week, the armed forces showed their appreciation towards the Corona Warriors by organising fly-pasts, lighting up warships and other displays including playing the army bands.