Kolkata woman risks life to save another from attack inside running car

Nilanjana Chatterjee, a resident of the Anandapur area in south Kolkata, was injured when she risked her life on Saturday night to save a woman who was allegedly attacked in a running car by its driver. The incident happened on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Chatterjee, who was returning home with her husband in their car, heard a woman sitting beside the driver of a Honda City behind them crying for help. Chatterjee’s husband, Deep Satpathy, stopped his car to block the path of the Honda.

“My wife got down and rushed towards the Honda. Its driver pushed the woman out of the car and tried to speed away. The car hit my wife and the driver drove over her leg. Her shin bone broke,” Satpathy told the media.

“I frantically dialled the police emergency number. The police acted very promptly. A police team arrived at the spot and an ambulance too was rushed to take my wife to hospital. She will undergo surgery,” Satpathy added.

The Anandapur police station arrested Amitabha Basu, the driver of the Honda, on Sunday afternoon. The woman he allegedly attacked registered a complaint of molestation, said officers at the police station.

The woman said in her complaint that she got acquainted with Basu less than a week ago and the two decided to go out on Saturday evening. The woman alleged that Basu attacked her and tore her clothes during an altercation. She alleged that she asked Basu to drop her home but he refused.

The incident triggered a furore in Kolkata and prominent citizens spoke out. “While on one hand the incident exposes the risk women face, it also shows how bravery can teach us a lesson. I salute this act of bravery,” said noted thespian Debshankar Haldar.