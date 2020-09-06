Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata woman risks life to save another from attack inside running car

Kolkata woman risks life to save another from attack inside running car

The woman, who was returning home with her husband in their car, heard a woman sitting beside the driver of a Honda City behind them crying for help

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Nilanjana Chatterjee, a resident of the Anandapur area in south Kolkata, was injured when she risked her life on Saturday night to save a woman who was allegedly attacked in a running car by its driver. The incident happened on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Chatterjee, who was returning home with her husband in their car, heard a woman sitting beside the driver of a Honda City behind them crying for help. Chatterjee’s husband, Deep Satpathy, stopped his car to block the path of the Honda.

“My wife got down and rushed towards the Honda. Its driver pushed the woman out of the car and tried to speed away. The car hit my wife and the driver drove over her leg. Her shin bone broke,” Satpathy told the media.

“I frantically dialled the police emergency number. The police acted very promptly. A police team arrived at the spot and an ambulance too was rushed to take my wife to hospital. She will undergo surgery,” Satpathy added.



The Anandapur police station arrested Amitabha Basu, the driver of the Honda, on Sunday afternoon. The woman he allegedly attacked registered a complaint of molestation, said officers at the police station.

The woman said in her complaint that she got acquainted with Basu less than a week ago and the two decided to go out on Saturday evening. The woman alleged that Basu attacked her and tore her clothes during an altercation. She alleged that she asked Basu to drop her home but he refused.

The incident triggered a furore in Kolkata and prominent citizens spoke out. “While on one hand the incident exposes the risk women face, it also shows how bravery can teach us a lesson. I salute this act of bravery,” said noted thespian Debshankar Haldar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Sep 06, 2020 16:29 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Sep 06, 2020 16:58 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday and all the latest news
Sep 06, 2020 17:00 IST
Covid-19: Speaker wants daily testing for UK parliamentarians
Sep 06, 2020 16:58 IST
‘World’s loneliest elephant’ okayed to quit zoo for new life
Sep 06, 2020 16:56 IST
India sets global record with 90k fresh Covid cases, 1K deaths: 10 points
Sep 06, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.