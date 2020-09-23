Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Landslide warning in north Bengal including Darjeeling and Kalimpong

Landslide warning in north Bengal including Darjeeling and Kalimpong

The hills of north Bengal have been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday and it is likely to intensify.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Heavy rains in Darjeeling and Kalimpong could lead to landslides, says the weather department. (AFP Photo)

The India meteorological department (IMD) has warned of possible landslides in the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to forecast of heavy rains in the districts of north Bengal over the next two days.

The regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata has said that the districts in north Bengal could experience ‘enhanced rainfall activity’ till Friday.

A trough, which extends from south Maharashtra to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, has formed said officials who added that moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are also gushing in likely to result in widespread rain in the above mentioned districts.

Also Read: Quarantined IAF personnel enhance survival skills, learn rescue ops at Darjeeling’s HMI



“There could be landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The water level in the rivers in north Bengal could also rise,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD in Kolkata.



Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday. Since Wednesday morning, several districts in south Bengal including Kolkata and its adjoining areas have been receiving intermittent rain and thunder showers.

Also Read: Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.17 crore, gold biscuits seized in north Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was supposed to visit north Bengal and hold some administrative meetings there, the first such engagement after the pandemic, has postponed her trip.

There was a flood-like situation in some districts of north Bengal and south Bengal in July this year after heavy rains triggered by low-pressure systems had hit large parts of the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 23, 2020 03:34 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Sep 23, 2020 07:50 IST
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Sep 23, 2020 07:23 IST

latest news

Taapsee says she will ‘break all ties’ with Anurag if he is found guilty
Sep 23, 2020 08:55 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 testing capacity reaches over 12 lakh
Sep 23, 2020 08:56 IST
Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28
Sep 23, 2020 08:53 IST
IPL 2020: RR, CSK hit joint-most sixes in an IPL match
Sep 23, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.