Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Leopard skin seized in Kolkata; two arrested

Leopard skin seized in Kolkata; two arrested

The raid that led to the seizure and the arrests was conducted on the basis of an intelligence report received by WCCB

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:55 IST

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The seized leopard skin. (Source: Wildlife Crime Control Bureau)

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the state forest department on Monday seized a leopard skin and arrested two men from the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata. The raid that led to the seizure and the arrests was conducted on the basis of an intelligence report received by WCCB.

The arrested men have been identified as Pintu Mahato, 32, and his brother, Shankar Mahato, 29, said Agni Mitra, deputy director (eastern region), WCCB. The accused men were being interrogated. Both are residents of the Haridevpur area in the southern fringes of Kolkata.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Nov 10, 2020 15:20 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Nov 10, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

HT Codeathon: Coding a vital skill set for 21st century
Nov 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Whatsapp rolls out new shopping button
Nov 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Leopard skin seized in Kolkata; two arrested
Nov 10, 2020 15:55 IST
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Nov 10, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.