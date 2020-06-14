Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Long-distance bus operators to run vehicles on Kolkata routes

Long-distance bus operators to run vehicles on Kolkata routes

Though some local private bus operators have recommenced services in Kolkata since last week, the number of vehicles on the roads is less than normal, causing trouble to commuters, they said.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

The long-distance bus operators have hailed it as a ‘win-win’ situation for both the state transport department and them. (PTI)

With several Kolkata-based private bus operators demanding an increase in fares to resume services, the West Bengal transport department has roped in long-distance private bus operators to run their fleets in the city to meet the demand in the eastern metropolis, officials said on Sunday.

Though some local private bus operators have recommenced services in Kolkata since last week, the number of vehicles on the roads is less than normal, causing trouble to commuters, they said.

The long-distance bus operators, on the other hand, have been sitting idle since the imposition of the lockdown and have not yet restarted their services on intra-state routes due to less demand despite the easing of restrictions.

They have agreed to ply air-conditioned buses on several routes in Kolkata from Monday onwards and charge fares fixed by the state transport authority, the officials said.



The long-distance bus operators have hailed it as a ‘win-win’ situation for both the state transport department and them.

“Most of our buses were sitting idle as employees in IT hub Sector V are working from home but on the other hand, office-goers and common people in other places are facing a harrowing time in getting buses to reach their destinations,” Souvik Biswas of Hexa Ride, a mobile application-based bus service between Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, said.

His firm will run 30 buses on the Garia-Barasat and Garia-Howrah station routes.

Dhananjay Singh of Kaushik Global Logistics said the company has got permission from the transport department to run 20 buses between Barasat and Dalhousie. He said the firm will decide on running more buses depending on the demand.

“We run these buses on Kolkata-Siliguri, Kolkata- Asansol and other long-distance routes. But since there is very little demand despite easing of the lockdown, we have not recommenced our services,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000
Jun 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Looking back from 2062 to marvel at how far the human race has come
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.