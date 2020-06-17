Sections
Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee announces compensation for families of 2 soldiers from WB killed in Galwan clash

Mamata Banerjee announces compensation for families of 2 soldiers from WB killed in Galwan clash

Rajesh Orang of Birbhum district and Bipul Roy of Alipurduar were among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley on Monday.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I’m at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal: Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar),” Banerjee tweeted. “Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families’ loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we’ll provide Rs 5 lakh & a GoWB job to one member in the deceased’s family,” she said.

