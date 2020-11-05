Mamata Banerjee doles out sops for Bengal’s Dalit community; BJP says it won’t work

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday doled out sops for Dalit communities, who account for nearly one-fourth of the state’s population, ahead of the crucial assembly polls slated to be held in April-May next year.

Banerjee distributed land right documents (pattas) to the refugees, who had settled in the state decades ago, and announced her government’s plans to make it easier for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to get caste certificates.

She said several boards and committees would be set up for their development.

“People from the SC community had to run from pillar to post to get a caste certificate. If a person belongs to the SC community, where at least one member has a caste certificate, the state government will ensure that the document is made available within two weeks,” said Banerjee.

“We are setting up a Matua development board and have allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore. Cultural boards will be set up for each of the sub-castes, including Bagdi, Bauri and Dom, among others,” she added.

The CM was interacting with representatives of various Dalit communities and sub-castes based on their professions, including weavers and dokra artisans, at Nabanna, the state secretariat in Howrah district.

Plans are afoot to extend the benefits of the state-sponsored health coverage plans to various SC sub-castes.

Banerjee sanctioned most of the requests made by the representatives such as building community centres, donating ambulances and setting up schools for girls across districts.

The CM also urged the representatives to suggest eminent names from their castes and communities after whom state-run universities could be named.

The SC population in West Bengal is estimated at 2.14 crore, which is around 23% of the 9.14 crore population of the state, as per the 2011 Census.

The rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress government for the latter’s alleged bid to appease the Dalits.

“The TMC has been unmasked and the public has become more aware than ever before. These poll sops won’t work. The TMC will be voted out of power. The TMC knows its poll prospect all too well and the move explains its desperation,” alleged Sayantan Basu, general secretary of the BJP’s Bengal unit.