Mamata Banerjee launches document scanning app, says it reflects patriotism

The state government’s ‘Self Scan’ app came days after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile applications and amid a call for boycott of Chinese goods.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a mobile application, developed by the state’s information technology department, to scan documents and said it reflects patriotism.

“I would always want to use an app prepared in my country. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow,” Banerjee said after launching the application.

