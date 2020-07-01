Sections
Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors’ Day

Mamata Banerjee remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors’ Day

The West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on the occasion in the honour of doctors and other medical personnel engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

The National Doctors’ Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remembered one of her predecessors, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth and death anniversary which is observed as the National Doctors’ Day in the country.

She congratulated all the doctors, health workers, their family members and the administration for their services for the well-being of the people.

“Remembering former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. The day is celebrated as National #DoctorsDay in his honour,” Banerjee tweeted.

“On #DoctorsDay I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families. As a token of appreciation, GoWB has declared a State Holiday today in honour of the frontline Covid warriors,” she said in another tweet.

It is celebrated in the honour of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a prominent medical practitioner.

