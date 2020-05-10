Mamata Banerjee’s brother files case against BJP minister Babul Supriyo for sharing ‘fake news’

Kolkata Police have registered a case against union minister Babul Supriyo for sharing a photo of Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha with a person, who Supriyo claimed to be chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother.

Supriyo on Friday shared a photo on his Facebook and Twitter accounts showing Sinha having a drink with some people. The junior minister for environment, forests and climate change, alleged that one of the individuals in the photo was chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother, Kartik Banerjee. Supriyo added that he didn’t have a problem with people drinking in the picture, but was pointing out the nexus between the state’s ruling party and its top bureaucrats.

“It’s Hon’ble WBCM @MamataOfficial‘s brother Kartik Banerjee with the Current Chief Seccretary of Bengal Rajiva Sinha! The Drinks r fine but this viral photo does raise many questions given who they are!! THIS sure IS NOT A NORMALPIX @BJP4Bengal @KailashOnline @BJP4India @JPNadda,” Supriyo Twitted on Friday.

While Supriyo said that “everyone has the right to have a drink or get drunk” but questions about this photo would be raised because of their identities. “Why would this question not be raised, why the chief minister’s brother was drinking with the chief secretary? The whiskey in the photo is not the issue; the question is if the chief secretary has an unholy nexus with TMC,” he wrote. ”

Also Read: ‘Mamata is scared’: BJP’s social media campaign after no press meet by Bengal CM in 9 days

According to a senior officer of Kolkata Police, Kartik Banerjee on Sunday lodged a complaint against Supriyo at Kalighat police station before it was transferred to the cyber crime cell of Kolkata police. Kartik Banerjee is also the state unit president of Jai Hind Bahini, a social work unit of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kartik Banerjee said, “I am not at all present in the photo.”

He added, “I strongly oppose this act and condemn such a blatant lie by a responsible person who holds an important position in the Central Ministry. This again proves the failure and insecurity of Mr. Supriyo, both as a politician and as a minister. During this unprecedented exigency when we are struggling to meet the basic requirements of people, you and your party are busy throwing mud and propagating lies,” Banerjee said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

He added he will file a legal suit against this attempt at “public vilification”.

On social media, the south division of Kolkata police on Sunday shared a screenshot of Supriyo’s tweet and called it fake. “This post circulating on social media is a #Fake. The information shared in the message is false. A case has been started over this and legal action is being taken.”

Following the tweet by Kolkata Police and the statement issued by Kartik Banerjee, Supriyo again took to social media to defend himself. “Fine, I will surely ask a question that is being asked by millions. I didn’t release the photo - It was already Viral. Everyone knows that #WestBengalPolice is an extension of @AITCofficial,” he wrote on Twitter.