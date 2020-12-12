Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

Mamata Banerjee to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

“The chief minister will reach Siliguri on Monday. She is scheduled to fly in a chopper to Jalpaiguri to address a rally on Tuesday. She will attend another rally in Cooch Behar the next day,” an official said.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addressing the gathering at protest against new farm laws, in front of Gandhi statue at Mayo road, in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here.

During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.

“The chief minister will reach Siliguri on Monday. She is scheduled to fly in a chopper to Jalpaiguri to address a rally on Tuesday. She will attend another rally in Cooch Behar the next day,” an official said.

She will return to Kolkata on Wednesday, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
by HT Correspondent
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
by HT Correspondent

latest news

‘FIR against landlords if they fail to ensure verification of tenants’
by Ram Parmar
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine can be available in 1st half of next year: Official
by Press Trust of India
HC raps TISS for irregularities in admission to masters course
by Kanchan Chaudhari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.