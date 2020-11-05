‘Mamata govt preventing poor people from accessing Centre’s schemes’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah lashed out at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday saying that the Trinamool government in West Bengal is stopping poor people from availing the benefits of schemes launched by the Centre. Shah is on a two-day visit to the state and was speaking to mediapersons after paying tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said, “I can see in the eyes of people the hope for change in West Bengal that is possible only under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi ji. Mamata govt is not letting the benefits of over 80 schemes of the Central govt reach the poor.”

Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Bankura and Kolkata on Thursday and Friday. Shah’s visit to Bankura is aimed at increasing the support base for BJP after it gained 18 seats in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP is aiming to form the government and win the 2021 West Bengal elections.

Shah also said that the days of Trinamool Congress at the helm are now numbered. While speaking to PTI in Bankura he said, “The death knell of Mamata Banerjee’s regime has rung. We will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority. Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government.”

BJP has also protested against the deaths of BJP workers in Bengal. After his arrival on Wednesday, he met the family members of Madan Ghorai, a BJP worker who died in police custody in Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district on October 13. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a second postmortem of Ghorai on Tuesday after his kin alleged that he died due to torture.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took a veiled dig at Shah and said his visit was only aimed to win votes from the Matua community. Banerjee highlighted her work for the tribal community and said, “For the last 20-25 years, till the time Boroma [elder mother of Matua community] was alive, I used to take care of her. I used to admit her to the hospital. I was the first to visit the Matuas and started developing the area. Some people are new and trying to parachute.”

Mamata Banerjee said that she will be forming a Matua Development Board for the development of the community.