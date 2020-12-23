Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC’s support

Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre’s new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

“Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the ‘dharna’ sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand,” a TMC leader said.

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre’s reform measures for over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the laws be repealed.

They were on a day-long ‘relay’ hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Please come and join our dharna it will give us more strength, said a farmer on the phone to Mamata Banerjee. A 5 member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress MPs visited Singhu border again to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Bengal CM spoke to multiple groups,” O’Brien said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers.