Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC’s support

Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC’s support

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre’s new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

“Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the ‘dharna’ sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand,” a TMC leader said.

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre’s reform measures for over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the laws be repealed.



They were on a day-long ‘relay’ hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Please come and join our dharna it will give us more strength, said a farmer on the phone to Mamata Banerjee. A 5 member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress MPs visited Singhu border again to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Bengal CM spoke to multiple groups,” O’Brien said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

‘It could be a make-or-break series for someone like Ajinkya Rahane’
by hindustantimes.com
Centre should listen to the voice of people of J-K: Omar Abdullah
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Canada approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine: Health ministry
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Cabinet nod to Rs 59,000 core investment in Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.