Sections
Home / Kolkata / Man held for throwing children from rooftop in police custody

Man held for throwing children from rooftop in police custody

Police sources said the man will be questioned and it will also be ascertained whether he was suffering from any psychological disorder or not.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

The arrested man had some dispute with the father of the deceased child, police said. (PTI)

A city court on Monday remanded a 55-year-old man, arrested for allegedly throwing two children from a rooftop leading to the death of one, to 14 days police custody.

The condition of the other boy, who is six-years-old, is still serious. He was admitted to a hospital after the incident that happened on Sunday evening in Central Kolkata’s Burrabazar area.

The arrested man had some dispute with the father of the deceased child, police said.

Police sources said the man will be questioned and it will also be ascertained whether he was suffering from any psychological disorder or not.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sanjay Nirupam alleges Sushant Singh Rajput lost 7 films in 6 months
Jun 16, 2020 14:01 IST
The first Covid-19 vaccines may not prevent infection
Jun 16, 2020 14:00 IST
Rise in infections shows need for vigilance as world reopens
Jun 16, 2020 13:59 IST
Man held for throwing children from rooftop in police custody
Jun 16, 2020 13:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.