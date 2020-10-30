Marginal improvement in actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health, say doctors

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85), who has been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kolkata for coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced old-age related ailments for the past three weeks, improved marginally on Thursday.

However, doctors said that his condition was still critical.

“He has shown marginal improvement. He has opened his eyes even though he didn’t respond to verbal commands,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor, told media persons late in the evening on Thursday.

Chatterjee had tested Covid-19 positive on October 6.

He was admitted to the hospital and has been on ventilator support since Monday afternoon.

The actor has developed secondary infections, including pneumonia. He also has a series of comorbidities.

“We have been able to stabilise him for a while. It is still a long way to go,” the doctor said.

Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal, has received several awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s Legion of Honor.

He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner auteur Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.