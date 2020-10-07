Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / MHA to hold meeting on Gorkhaland issue today

MHA to hold meeting on Gorkhaland issue today

The meeting will be attended by Darjeeling’s district magistrate S Ponnambalam, principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Bimal Gurung faction

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The BJP has all along promised to find a permanent political solution to the demand for a Gorkhaland, which has been raised by the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas living in the Darjeeling hills and adjoining Siliguri, the Terai and the Dooars region in north Bengal. (AFP File)

G Kishan Reddy, minister of state (MoS) for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will hold a meeting at 11 am on Wednesday to discuss the Gorkhaland demand in West Bengal’s Darjeeling hills, which could upset the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

The meeting will be attended by Darjeeling’s district magistrate (DM) S Ponnambalam, principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (GJM) Bimal Gurung faction.

HK Dwivedi, who was appointed as the home secretary by the Bengal government last week, has also been invited for the meeting, but people familiar with the development said that he would skip it.

Also Read: Darjeeling parties surprised as Centre changes Delhi meet’s agenda from Gorkhaland to GTA



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice since 2009 by forging an alliance with the GJM.



In 2019, the BJP had an alliance with the GJM (Gurung faction), the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and other small political parties in the Darjeeling hills.

The BJP has all along promised to find a permanent political solution to the demand for a Gorkhaland, which has been raised by the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas living in the Darjeeling hills and adjoining Siliguri, the Terai and the Dooars region in north Bengal.

Earlier, in its election manifestos in 2014 and 2019, the BJP had promised that it would find a permanent solution to the Gorkhaland demand.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely: Supreme Court on petitions on Shaheen Bagh protests
Oct 07, 2020 11:02 IST
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
Oct 07, 2020 11:05 IST
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST

latest news

Dog’s reaction on being asked ‘who chewed the headset’ will crack you up
Oct 07, 2020 11:07 IST
China’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine appears safe, says study
Oct 07, 2020 11:00 IST
Pictures from Kajal Aggarwal’s bachelorette party go viral
Oct 07, 2020 11:00 IST
Rupee slips 9 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade
Oct 07, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.