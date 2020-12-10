Nadda slams CM, vows to oust TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday of being the face of “intolerance”, and swore to form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats.

“Intolerance, thy name is Mamata. Bengal has always been known as a state that believes in exchanging views and showing tolerance to all people. Rabindranath Tagore and Rishi Aurobindo are known for their global views but today we only see intolerance,” said Nadda, on the sidelines of inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state.

The BJP president, who is in Kolkata as part of a two-day visit to the state , also hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress over recent killings of BJP workers. “Our leaders and party workers are being murdered every day. Legislator Debendranath Roy’s murder was passed off as suicide by the police and the killers of Manish Shukla are yet to be arrested. We lost a party worker this morning as well. Police in this state have been politicised. This government will not stay forever,” said Nadda.

He further accused the TMC government of “minority appeasement”. “She planned the lockdown in such a way so that Eid could be observed, but people could not celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony at the Ayodhya temple,” he said.

Meanwhile, around 50 people attempted to show black flags outside the new election office of the BJP at Hastings in Kolkata, while Nadda was inaugurating it. They also shouted “BJP go back”.

During the sloganeering, the protesters and BJP workers pelted stones at each other, said a police officer who was present at the spot.

During his visit, the BJP national president also launched the ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ in Kolkata as part of the party’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (No More Injustice) campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, as part of the party’s massive public outreach programme in the run up to the assembly election due in April-May 2021. Nadda also interacted with the locals residing on Girish Mukherjee Road, a few kilometres away from CM’s residence.