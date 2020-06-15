Sections
Nearly 52% of Kolkata residents favour total lockdown for another month: Report

Among the 2,644-odd respondents in Kolkata, 52 per cent were found to be in favour of a one-month complete lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

The country has undergone lockdown in four phases starting March 24. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)

Nearly 52 per cent of over 2,500 people surveyed in the city have favoured a complete lockdown for one more month, amid the unrelenting rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a study by a social media platform.

LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform which has Nadir Godrej, Anand Mahindra and R C Bhargava as members of its advisory board, recently conducted a survey in high virus load cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to find out what the residents there had to say about any further extension of lockdown.

Of the 5,998 respondents in Delhi, 79 per cent called for a complete lockdown.



In Mumbai, 64 per cent of 5,412 people have also sought the same.

Chennai saw 61 per cent of 5,232 respondents pitching for one-month lockdown.

India has so far recorded more than 3.3 lakh cases of Covid-19, with death toll having crossed the 9000-mark.

The country has undergone lockdown in four phases starting March 24.

