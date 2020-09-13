NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro to run special services for aspirants on Sunday

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a bid to ease travel woes of several thousand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the Metro Railway in Kolkata will on Sunday operate special services.

This service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said, according to news agency PTI.

Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations.

Normal Metro services were suspended due to lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon.

“No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians,” Banerjee said.

A total of 66 trains - 33 each in up and down directions - will run on Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations-- Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

These services will be available in every 15 minutes, she said.

Candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) had faced a tough time reaching exam centres due to lack of transport facilities earlier this month.

The Kolkata Metro has already come up with a list of dos and don’ts for the passengers which include wearing or masks, sanitising hands at stations and maintaining social distancing, among others.

(With inputs from PTI)