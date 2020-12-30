Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / New Covid-19 strain detected in Kolkata man after return from the UK

New Covid-19 strain detected in Kolkata man after return from the UK

The Kolkata resident was among 222 passengers, who arrived on December 20 in the city on the last flight from London before the government suspended flights from the UK

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:57 IST

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Representational image. (AP)

The new and more contagious Covid-19 strain found in the UK has been detected in a Kolkata resident, who returned from London this month. He is among at least two people to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after returning from the UK.

“One was found to be carrying the new strain. He is now kept in isolation in a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The persons with whom he came in contact were being asked to stay in isolation. All precautions have been taken,” said a state health department official.

Also Read: UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far

The Kolkata resident was among 222 passengers, who arrived on December 20 in the city on the last flight from London before the government suspended flights from the UK from December 23.

At least 33,000 passengers arrived in India from the UK from November 25 to December 23. They are being tracked and tested.

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said 20 of the infected people among them have been kept in isolation and the fellow travellers and close contacts were being traced and quarantined. Genome sequencing of samples of the passengers was going on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
by Rhythma Kaul
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
by Faisal Malik
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

‘Vaccine for the world’: UK approves use of 2nd Covid-19 drug with easier storage
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
by Zia Haq
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted
Container shortage adversely affecting shipment schedules, says TEXPROCIL chairman
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.