Sections
Home / Kolkata / NIA gets custody of suspected woman LeT terrorist from Kolkata

NIA gets custody of suspected woman LeT terrorist from Kolkata

Tania Parveen is allegedly linked to Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and also involved in using WhatsApp number of Pakistan and is a part of several WhatsApp groups of Pakistan.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The investigative agency has now taken 10-day custody of Praveen where a team of anti-terror probe agency will question her at the Kolkata office. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got custody of alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Tania Parveen from Kolkata.

According to NIA, Tania Praveen was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency on June 12 in Kolkata for questioning. She is allegedly linked to Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and also involved in using WhatsApp number of Pakistan and is a part of several WhatsApp groups of Pakistan.

She was reportedly in touch with several Pakistani handlers through various Pakistani SIM cards and other channels like WhatsApp.

The investigative agency has now taken 10-day custody of Praveen where a team of anti-terror probe agency will question her at the Kolkata office. She was arrested in March and was lodged in Dumdum central jail.



It is believed that she will reveal a lot of information about the Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Tania Parveen was arrested on March 20 and was sent to 14-day police custody.

It is suspected that Tania Parveen is originally a Bangladeshi national who illegally crossed the border and came to India 10 years back. She studied MA in a Kolkata-based college and was influenced by terror outfit through social media. As per reports, she then got in touch with LeT members and also made calls to people in Pakistan.

Several Pakistani SIM cards were allegedly found in her possession and she was part of various WhatsApp groups which also exchanged videos of LeT training and literature.

As per reports, Tania Parveen was also in touch with Hafiz Saeed, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind. Reportedly, she has been actively involved with Lashkar-e-Taiba and has also given provocative speeches.

She even received money through hawala network for terror activities. Tania allegedly wanted to establish an Islamic country in India and took inspiration from IS.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kohli wasn’t happy: Ex-ENG opener recalls ‘funny joke’ during 2012 series
Jun 15, 2020 10:13 IST
Police ask people not to post ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 15, 2020 10:08 IST
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Jun 15, 2020 10:05 IST
Nissan’s leaked email trail shows how Carlos Ghosn was taken down
Jun 15, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.