No place for outsiders who incite violence during polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there is no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Howrah

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI photo)

“There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence,” Mamata said at a press conference in Nabanna at the State Secretariat.

Targeting the BJP, Mamata said, “They are giving statements that vaccine will be given but don’t know when. I say this place is not for outsiders. They only come here to do politics during elections.”

She announced Swasthya Sathi health scheme stating, “All the people are to be taken under Swasthya Sathi health scheme to avail the benefit for those who are not under any health scheme. It will be a smart card and per year Rs 5 lakh can be availed under this scheme as health cover. This will be universal from December 1.”

