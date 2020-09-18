Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom

Noted fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead inside a washroom at her residence late on Thursday night in Kolkata. Police say it found no foul play during preliminary investigation. The body has, however, been sent for autopsy. It would be handed over to the family members later in the day.

“I had last seen my mother on Wednesday. I didn’t see her throughout Thursday. I thought she was busy and had gone out for work. It is nothing unusual. Both of us remain so busy that we don’t get to meet every day,” said Amalin Datta, son of Sharbari Datta. Amalin is himself a fashion designer.

Police said that the body was found in the washroom of her residence at Broad Street, a posh residential colony in south Kolkata around 11:30pm. After discovering Datta’s body, family members called up the family physician who advised them to inform the police.