Offer Eid namaz at home with family, Bengal Imams’ body asks Muslims

The Ramzan month began on April 25 and will continue till May 24. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 25.

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

The Ramzan month began on April 25 and will continue till May 24. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Bengal Imams Association (BIA) on Tuesday thanked members of the Muslim community for praying at home during the holy Ramzan month, and urged them to continue the practice in the run-up to the Eid-ul-Fitr and offer namaz with family members on the day of the festival.

The community had never faced such a situation during Ramzan in the past but a redeeming feature of the COVID-19 induced lockdown is that it has enabled women members of families to offer prayers at home along with men, BIA Chairman Md Yahia said.

He said, “Remember that your wife, daughter, sister can offer prayers along with you. Isn’t that a welcome development?” The BIA chief also urged every Muslim to pray for a coronavirus-free world for mankind.



A spokesman of the Nakhoda Masjid, one of the prominent mosques of Kolkata, also said there will not be any gathering for prayer on the day of Eid and everyone has been asked to pray from home together with family.

