Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days

The ministry of civil aviation has allowed direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata on all days with immediate effect on the request of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

The restrictions on flights arriving from five other cities - Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad – would, however, remain. They are allowed only on three days a week.

Kolkata airport authorities said on Monday that even though there were no restrictions on Delhi-bound flights departing from the NSCBI airport in Kolkata, incoming flights from Delhi and five other cities were allowed only on three days.

Also read: First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump

“There were no restrictions on outgoing flights to Delhi and the five other cities. But incoming flights were allowed only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The restrictions on incoming flights from Delhi have been withdrawn with immediate effect. The restriction on incoming flights from the five other cities would, however, remain,” said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the director of NSCBI airport.

The civil aviation ministry had initially cancelled flights to Kolkata from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad - on the request of the West Bengal government. The restrictions were gradually relaxed.