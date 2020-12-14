Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days

Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days

The restrictions on flights arriving from five other cities - Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad – would, however, remain. They are allowed only on three days a week.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo: Passengers at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata. (PTI)

The ministry of civil aviation has allowed direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata on all days with immediate effect on the request of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

The restrictions on flights arriving from five other cities - Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad – would, however, remain. They are allowed only on three days a week.

Kolkata airport authorities said on Monday that even though there were no restrictions on Delhi-bound flights departing from the NSCBI airport in Kolkata, incoming flights from Delhi and five other cities were allowed only on three days.

Also read: First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump

“There were no restrictions on outgoing flights to Delhi and the five other cities. But incoming flights were allowed only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The restrictions on incoming flights from Delhi have been withdrawn with immediate effect. The restriction on incoming flights from the five other cities would, however, remain,” said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the director of NSCBI airport.

The civil aviation ministry had initially cancelled flights to Kolkata from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad - on the request of the West Bengal government. The restrictions were gradually relaxed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
by HT Correspondent
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by Press Trust of India | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Serving of hookah banned in Chandigarh for 60 days
by HT Correspondent
Wall Street cheered by vaccine roll-out, mega M&A activity
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15
by HT Correspondent
New Zealand and the UK ease rules on blood donations by gay men
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.