Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / On eve of Bengal polls, Mamata eyes upper hand with cashless health scheme

On eve of Bengal polls, Mamata eyes upper hand with cashless health scheme

The scheme would cost the state exchequer around Rs 2000 crore and hopes to cover each family in the state which has not been covered under any other government health scheme.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also launched an attack on home minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced cashless health benefits for 100 million families from December 1 with less than six months left for the crucial 2021 assembly polls, which her government hopes to win on the back of her developmental and welfare record.

“Every family in the state, which is not yet covered by any state-sponsored health scheme, will be covered under the Swasthya Sathi health scheme from December 1. Under this project, every family will get a smart card which would allow it to get cashless health benefits up to Rs 5 lakhs from around 1500 government and private hospitals across India,” said Banerjee.

The State had initially planned to cover around 75 million families under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, the additional 25 million families including those of artisans, drivers, domestic helps and rickshaw pullers among others would be brought under this from December 1.

“It would cost the state exchequer around Rs 2000 crore. Those who have not yet registered under the Swasthya Sathi health scheme can do so when the government launches its door-to-door campaign,” she added.



While on one hand the TMC-supremo played the development card, on the other, she upped the ante against the BJP, trying to brand the party as an ‘outsider’ in Bengal and attacked it on various fronts, including alleged delay in developing Covid-19 vaccines and payment of GST dues to States.

“After ruining the country’s economy, the Union home minister is now going to campaign for municipal elections. I have never seen such a country where a Union home minister is visiting a household and having food for a photo session when the economy is going down and unemployment is increasing,” she said, while adding that Bengal will not accept outsiders.

Also Read: West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari quits key post, widening rift with ruling TMC

Top BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda are expected to campaign for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation scheduled on December 1.

While announcing her government’s decision to extend the health scheme, she criticized the centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Also Read: No place for outsiders who incite violence during polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

“The Kisan Samman scheme has been so formulated that most of the small scale farmers in West Bengal will not be entitled for it. But even then we had sent letters to the centre saying that the state would disburse the money as soon as the centre releases the fund. But the money has to be routed through the state as the state is the implementing authority,” she said.

Shah during his visit to Bengal earlier this month had assailed the West Bengal government, saying that benefits of over 80 central schemes, including PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat, could not reach the poor in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:43 IST
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:51 IST
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

‘Farmers are not criminals or terrorists’: AAP on Delhi Police’s request for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:50 IST
Tamil Nadu: No major destruction reported due to Cyclone Nivar
Nov 27, 2020 11:48 IST
No fresh Covid-19 fatality in Puducherry; UT reports only 16 new cases
Nov 27, 2020 11:46 IST
On eve of Bengal polls, Mamata eyes upper hand with cashless health scheme
Nov 27, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.