On Mother’s Day, Mamata Banerjee pays her tributes to ‘Maa, amma and mothers’

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee wished all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. (ANI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her wishes to all mothers on Mother’s Day as she talked about her government’s initiatives for women in the state.

“Today is #MothersDay. Greetings to all Maa, Amma and Mothers on this auspicious day. The Mother’s Wax Museum and the Maa Flyover are tributes to them. We also start our slogan with Maa… #MaaMatiManush. We respect all mothers like our own mother,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress chief was referring to her party’s slogan in her Mother’s Day tweet which refers to the mother, the earth and the people.

The West Bengal chief minister also listed her government’s programmes toward the welfare of mothers in another tweet.

“We are commited to the welfare of mothers. Our Govt in #Bangla

👉Set up Mother & Child Hubs 👉Started Matri Yan services 👉Issued Swasthya Sathi smart cards to women, recognising them as head of family 👉Declared 731 days of maternity leave for female employees (sic),” she posted.

The second Sunday in May is observed as Mother’s Day in India and some other parts of the world.

This year, it is being celebrated amidst a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, which has affected more than four million people and killed 279,313 across the world.