Sections
Home / Kolkata / On Mother’s Day, Mamata Banerjee pays her tributes to ‘Maa, amma and mothers’

On Mother’s Day, Mamata Banerjee pays her tributes to ‘Maa, amma and mothers’

The Trinamool Congress chief was referring to her party’s slogan in her Mother’s Day tweet which refers to the mother, the earth and the people.

Updated: May 10, 2020 14:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee wished all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. (ANI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her wishes to all mothers on Mother’s Day as she talked about her government’s initiatives for women in the state.

“Today is #MothersDay. Greetings to all Maa, Amma and Mothers on this auspicious day. The Mother’s Wax Museum and the Maa Flyover are tributes to them. We also start our slogan with Maa… #MaaMatiManush. We respect all mothers like our own mother,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress chief was referring to her party’s slogan in her Mother’s Day tweet which refers to the mother, the earth and the people.

The West Bengal chief minister also listed her government’s programmes toward the welfare of mothers in another tweet.



“We are commited to the welfare of mothers. Our Govt in #Bangla

👉Set up Mother & Child Hubs 👉Started Matri Yan services 👉Issued Swasthya Sathi smart cards to women, recognising them as head of family 👉Declared 731 days of maternity leave for female employees (sic),” she posted.

The second Sunday in May is observed as Mother’s Day in India and some other parts of the world.

This year, it is being celebrated amidst a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, which has affected more than four million people and killed 279,313 across the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
May 10, 2020 15:01 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
May 10, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

Just want IPL to start: Delhi Capitals; new recruit Alex Carey
May 10, 2020 15:15 IST
Stuart Broad names his picks for best teammate and best opponent
May 10, 2020 15:09 IST
Revisiting Hubei: How did Covid-19 events unfold in China?
May 10, 2020 15:10 IST
Realme smartphone with massive 6,000mAh battery on way
May 10, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.