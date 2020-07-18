Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Only 13% Covid-19 patients in Bengal needs hospitalization: State health department

Only 13% Covid-19 patients in Bengal needs hospitalization: State health department

At present there are 14,709 active Covid-19 patients in the state out of which only 662 are in serious category. Around 1250 patients fall in the moderate category.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal has 676 containment zones at present where the government is enforcing strict lockdown along with four other towns. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Only 13% of the total number of active Covid-19 patients in West Bengal needs to be hospitalized, said a statement issued by the state home department urging citizens not to get panicky.

At present there are 14,709 active Covid-19 patients in the state out of which only 662 are in serious category. Around 1250 patients fall in the moderate category.

“That means only 1912 patients out of the 14,709 patients needs to be hospitalized. The rest 87% are asymptomatic and mild. There is no need to panic,” said a statement issued by the state home department on Saturday.

The department in its statement also said that the daily testing rate in West Bengal is 144 per million population, which is above the WHO threshold of 140.



Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, while addressing media persons at the state secretariat, also ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones.

The state has 676 containment zones at present where the government is enforcing strict lockdown along with four other towns.

“The situation in Bengal is under control. The death rate which was earlier very high has now come down to 2.7 per cent, which is very close to the national average of 2.5 per cent,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Congress needs to look at its own history | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Karnataka sees another record spurt with 4,537 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Two held for killing Dalit sarpanch in Rohtak village
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Allowing communities to manage common assets | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.