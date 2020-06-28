Over 14% in Kolkata have Covid-19 antibodies: ICMR seroprevalence survey

The survey was conducted on the basis of random samples but the sample size was not mentioned. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Over 14 per cent of Kolkata residents have developed Covid-19 antibodies, a seroprevalence survey by Indian Council of Medical Research has said.

A seroprevalence survey conducted via random and rapid tests -- the IgM and the IGg -- indicate the rate of transmission in a community and whether it has started developing herd immunity to a virus.

According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat Covid-19.

In neighbouring South 24-Parganas district, it is 2.5 per cent while it is 1 per cent in Alipurduar district, the survey said.

There has been less than 1 per cent of antibody positivity rates in districts of Purba Medinipore, Bankura and Jhargram, the survey stated.

Antibody is a protective protein produced by the immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance, an antigen. In this case it is the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.