Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Over 2,000 students being brought back home from Kota: Bengal Home Secretary

Over 2,000 students being brought back home from Kota: Bengal Home Secretary

Taking to Twitter, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said government officials were escorting the stranded students back to the state and they were expected to reach Bengal by Friday.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:27 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

A total of 2,368 students from West Bengal are set to return home from Rajasthan’s Kota

A total of 2,368 students from West Bengal are set to return home from Rajasthan’s Kota - the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants -- in about 95 buses arranged by the state government, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bandyopadhyay said government officials were escorting the stranded students back to the state and they were expected to reach Bengal by Friday.

Also read: Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota. Then explains

“2,368 students of West Bengal are being brought back from Kota in 95 buses with State government officers as escorts and likely to reach tomorrow,” Bandyopadhyay tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said that the process to bring back students stuck in Kota had been initiated and they would soon start the journey back home.



“I am personally overseeing this and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started and all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon,” she had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 15:29 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
Apr 30, 2020 14:17 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

23 Nanded pilgrims test Covid-19 positive, dist tally up by 164% in a day
Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced
Apr 30, 2020 15:33 IST
Fahadh Faasil writes a heartfelt tribute for Irrfan Khan
Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST
SpiceJet to pay part salaries to over 92% employees in April amid lockdown 2.0
Apr 30, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.