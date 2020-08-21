Over one lakh recover in West Bengal, tally reaches 1,32,364

Sections
Over one lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients tested negative on Friday, which saw the tally reach 1,32,364 after the single-day spike of 3,245, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Friday is the eighth consecutive day that the number of new infections crossed the 3,000 mark in a day pushing the number of active cases to 27,804, the bulletin said. (File photo for representation)

Friday is the eighth consecutive day that the number of new infections crossed the 3,000 mark in a day pushing the number of active cases to 27,804, it said.

The discharge percentage in the state improved to 76.89 per cent as a total 1,01,871 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

The Covid-19 toll reached 2,689 after 55 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.



The city accounted for the maximum of 22 fatalities, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas reported 10 deaths, South 24 Parganas eight, and East Midnapore three, it said.

Two deaths each were reported from Howrah, Nadia, Malda and Coochbehar districts while one death was reported from Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, the bulletin said.

Out of the 55 deaths, 44 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The number of active cases rose to 27,804, it added.

North 24 Parganas reported 764 new cases of infections and the city 462, the bulletin said.

Neighbouring Hooghly reported 333 new cases of infections, while in South 24 Parganas the figure was 210, East Midnapore 170, West Midnapore 164, Darjeeling 134, West Burdwan and Malda 116 each and 104 fresh infections were registered in South Dinajpur, it stated.

The remaining 672 cases of infections were reported from 12 other districts of West Bengal.

Since Thursday, 36,229 samples have been tested in West Bengal. So far, a total of 14,87,844 samples have been tested in the state.

