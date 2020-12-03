Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Phase 3 trial of Covaxin launched in Kolkata; state minister Firhad Hakim takes the first shot

Phase 3 trial of Covaxin launched in Kolkata; state minister Firhad Hakim takes the first shot

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who launched the trial, has also expressed his interest to volunteer

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:25 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Phase III trial of Covaxin was launched at NICED Beleghata in Kolkata, West Bengal, on December 2. (HT photo/Samir Jana)

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer for the phase-3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, which was launched in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely fine. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial,” Hakim said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who launched the trial, has also expressed his interest to volunteer.

Covaxin, the first indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine, is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



Also read | Vaccines won’t prevent short-term coronavirus surge: WHO

Kolkata’s National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) is one of the institutes selected to conduct the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation-approved regulatory trials.

The results of the phase-3 trial of Covaxin will be available in November 2021, ICMR-NICED officials said. An interim report may be available by May 2021.

“The analysis will take a year. An interim analysis may be done after six months. If it is found that the vaccine has sufficient protective efficacy, the results would be shared with the policymakers. The government will take the final call thereafter,” said Shanta Dutta, director of NICED.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 09:14 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Dec 03, 2020 09:30 IST
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Dec 03, 2020 07:20 IST

latest news

Psaki, next White House press secretary, a veteran messenger
Dec 03, 2020 10:44 IST
Achieve target to provide safe drinking water to all by 2024, says Andhra Pradesh Governor
Dec 03, 2020 10:39 IST
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Dec 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Shiv Kumar Verma suffering from COPD, CINTAA seeks financial help
Dec 03, 2020 10:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.