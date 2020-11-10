Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Preparations on to resume local train services in Bengal from Wednesday

Preparations on to resume local train services in Bengal from Wednesday

Officials said compartments and stations are being sanitised and seats marked with colours to help passengers maintain physical distance

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with villages and towns of the adjoining districts. Howrah and Sealdah stations cater to more than two million passengers every day (AFP)

Preparations are on across West Bengal to resume local train services from Wednesday after over seven months. Railway officials said at least 696 local trains will be run from Wednesday.

“Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement & facilitate smooth travel for the people,” railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Sunday.

Officials said compartments and stations are being sanitised and seats marked with colours to help passengers maintain physical distance. Masks would be made mandatory for passengers to enter stations and to board trains.

Also Read: Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11



Bamboos, ropes, and guard-rails are being used to put up barricades so that proper queues could be maintained at ticket counters and stations. Entry and exit gates are being guarded separately so that physical distance could be maintained.



On Monday, West Bengal’s home secretary met railway officials to chalk out a strategy on how to manage crowds during peak hours and follow Covid-19 protocols.

“Even though we are resuming local train services with around 45% of the trains, during the peak hours around 85% of the trains would operate to cater to the rush,” said a railway official.

Protests have been going on at stations across the state for the resumption of local train services over the past few days. At some places, passengers blocked trains and railway tracks, forcing security personnel to resort to lathi-charge.

Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with villages and towns of the adjoining districts. Howrah and Sealdah stations cater to more than two million passengers every day.

On March 22, the local train services were suspended. While the Kolkata Metro and flight services have resumed, the railways were running only some special trains for their railway staff.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Nov 10, 2020 17:17 IST
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Bihar Results Live: RJD remains hopeful, asks candidates to be patient
Nov 10, 2020 16:27 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST

latest news

UAE to spend $41 mn to develop technology to grow food in arid regions
Nov 10, 2020 17:34 IST
Atal Tunnel the way to income generation through homestays: HP govt
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
More clean-up marshals to be deployed in Mumbai during Diwali to ensure people follow Covid-19 rules
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
Mumbai: More clean-up marshals to be deployed during festival to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.