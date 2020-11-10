Preparations on to resume local train services in Bengal from Wednesday

Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with villages and towns of the adjoining districts. Howrah and Sealdah stations cater to more than two million passengers every day (AFP)

Preparations are on across West Bengal to resume local train services from Wednesday after over seven months. Railway officials said at least 696 local trains will be run from Wednesday.

“Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement & facilitate smooth travel for the people,” railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Sunday.

Officials said compartments and stations are being sanitised and seats marked with colours to help passengers maintain physical distance. Masks would be made mandatory for passengers to enter stations and to board trains.

Bamboos, ropes, and guard-rails are being used to put up barricades so that proper queues could be maintained at ticket counters and stations. Entry and exit gates are being guarded separately so that physical distance could be maintained.

On Monday, West Bengal’s home secretary met railway officials to chalk out a strategy on how to manage crowds during peak hours and follow Covid-19 protocols.

“Even though we are resuming local train services with around 45% of the trains, during the peak hours around 85% of the trains would operate to cater to the rush,” said a railway official.

Protests have been going on at stations across the state for the resumption of local train services over the past few days. At some places, passengers blocked trains and railway tracks, forcing security personnel to resort to lathi-charge.

On March 22, the local train services were suspended. While the Kolkata Metro and flight services have resumed, the railways were running only some special trains for their railway staff.