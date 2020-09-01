Rainwater enters residential areas in West Bengal’s Siliguri, streets flooded

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal is likely to receive more rainfall in the next 72 hours. (ANI file photo)

Incidents of water logging were reported in several residential areas in West Bengal’s Siliguri district during the early hours of Tuesday following heavy downpour in the metropolitan city.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal is likely to receive more rainfall in the next 72 hours.

Several streets in Siliguri were flooded with knee-deep water which caused problems for those trying to reach their workplaces on Tuesday morning.

The IMD added that heavy to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Also read: Landslide, floods from monsoon rains kill at least 41 in India, Nepal

Earlier, the weather department pointed out that rainfall would gradually reduce over flood-affected areas and start picking up over northern plains, northeastern states and several parts of southern peninsula

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have reported flooding over the past few days. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were inundated due to overflowing of the Narmada River and water released from Hirakud Dam caused flooding in several districts of Odisha over the weekend.

A minimum of 24 people lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha while thousands were displaced as torrential rains were reported in other regions of the country.

Rainfall has been 25 per cent more than normal rate in August, which the IMD has described as the highest in the month in more than four decades. The previous highest in August was recorded in 1983, when rain was 23.8% more than the normal.

(With inputs from ANI)