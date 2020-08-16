Sections
Home / Kolkata / Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (HT photo)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, and the action “undermines the sanctity of the institution”.

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

Also read | ‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event

“I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,” Dhankhar told a press conference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wondering if I can get Dhoni to play The Hundred now: Shane Warne
Aug 16, 2020 13:33 IST
Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor
Aug 16, 2020 13:30 IST
875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000
Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Say what you feel, and speak up early
Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.