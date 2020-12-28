Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee directed government officials to remain on guard against a new strain of coronavirus which has surfaced in the UK and a few other European countries.

“A new strain of coronavirus has surfaced in the UK and it is being said that it is more potent. A second wave could be coming. We should be prepared for this. Some countries including UK and Italy have again started lockdown. We should be serious about it and shouldn’t let our guards down,” said Banerjee.

She was addressing an administrative meeting in Birbhum district on Monday. Top bureaucrats of the state government were also present in the meeting.

At least two persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after returning from UK on December 21. It was the last flight from London to have arrived in Kolkata before India suspended all flights from UK from December 23.

Banerjee, however, said that cases have gone down in West Bengal. While the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 36,761 on November 1, it has dropped to 13,774 on December 27.

Till date the state has reported 547,443 Covid-19 cases, of which 9,598 persons have died.