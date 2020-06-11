Sections
Reopening shops inside malls an expensive business for owners in Kolkata

The expenses to run the shops inside malls have increased in Kolkata as the shops are adhering to health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by:Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

File photo: Workers disinfectant the floor of a shopping mall in Kolkata. (PTI)

Subrata Roy, a salon owner in the mall said that expenses to run the salon have increased.

“We are under tremendous financial pressure. Now, our expenses have increased as we have to buy Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) kits, thermal guns and sanitizers. We are following health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19” Roy told ANI.

“We are also facing problems as there is no cash flow in the market. We can not increase the rate of services as people are also facing financial problems. The cost to run the shops increased a lot, so We have requested mall authorities to waive off some amount from our rents for sometimes,” he added.



Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

