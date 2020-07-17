Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31

The Kolkata airport authorities on Friday extended the suspension of flights arriving from six cities till July 31 as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country and state. The earlier restriction was in place till July 19.

The six affected cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

The measure was first taken to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Bengal’s Covid-19 tally reached 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said. The state now has 14,709 active Covid-19 cases, it said.

Since Thursday evening, 838 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that 13,240 samples have been tested in this period.