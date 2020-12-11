Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Rise in crimes against women in West Bengal disturbing, says NCW

Rise in crimes against women in West Bengal disturbing, says NCW

In a statement, the National Commission for Women said its chairperson Rekha Sharma visited West Bengal to inquire into more than 267 complaints, including suo motu cases, on which the state police has not taken any action or informed the panel about their status for the last eight months.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The panel said it has raised its concern about the “rising problem of trafficking of women” from North Bengal and tribal areas of the state. (Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said it was disturbed by the “rise in crime against women” in West Bengal and raised a number of issues, including “increase” in trafficking cases and “lack of help” from the police to rape victims, in the state.

In a statement, the National Commission for Women said its chairperson Rekha Sharma visited West Bengal to inquire into more than 267 complaints, including suo motu cases, on which the state police has not taken any action or informed the panel about their status for the last eight months.

“The National Commission for Women is disturbed by the rise in crime against women in the state,” it said.

The panel said it has raised its concern about the “rising problem of trafficking of women” from North Bengal and tribal areas of the state.



“The Commission has noticed that most of the widows in Vrindavan are from West Bengal and they should be rehabilitated with their families in the state. The commission has raised this issue with the additional chief secretary,” it said.

The NCW said it has directed the police chief and the nodal officer to submit the action-taken-reports within 15 days from the receipt of the complaint and file the charge-sheets which are pending with the police even after over six months.

“The commission also met the victims of rape and police atrocities. In the meeting, it was told that no help whatsoever has been provided by the state government and police authorities. No compensation has been given to the victims under the POCSO Act,” it said.

The commission said it has noticed that no online class has been conducted at primary level in government schools during the pandemic.

“In the scheduled meeting, the chief secretary to the government of West Bengal, DGP, West Bengal, and commissioner of police, Kolkata, were supposed to come.

“Instead of them, junior officers came without any information on the complaints which were sent to them beforehand. They didn’t have any answer to the queries of the commission,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Actor Raza Murad visits HPS, Samalka
by HTC
Diljit Dosanjh responds to ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’ trending on Twitter
by HT Entertainment Desk
SGHPS students shine in Gurmat competition
by HT Correspondent
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.