Saradha chit fund owner’s letter from jail accuses Bengal politicians of accepting crores

A letter, purportedly written by Sudipta Sen, owner of the blacklisted Saradha chit fund company, alleging that crores of rupees were given by him to leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI(M) and Congress has evoked mixed reactions in Bengal politics. Sen is lodged in a correctional home (jail) in Kolkata and waiting for trial.

The letter says that Sen is pained to see that those who took the money are “now joining the BJP.” The amounts mentioned range from Rs 2 crore to Rs 9 crore per head. According to the letter, Sen wants the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter.

The most significant part of the two-page letter is that the only TMC leader named in it has recently become a cause for concern for the ruling party. HT is not disclosing his name as he could not be contacted for reaction.

The other four leaders said they would file a defamation suit against Sen for making fake allegations with the sole intention of maligning their image.

The letter, dated December 1 and addressed to the Prime Minister and the chief minister, was mysteriously leaked to the media on Saturday along with a forwarding letter purportedly sent by an official of the Kolkata’s Presidency Correctional Home, where Sen is lodged, to the state correctional department.

The hand-written letter, the veracity of which could not be verified by HT and on which no government official has commented, says that five well-known politicians were among many from the four parties who took crores of rupees from Sen. The letter is written on a printed form marked Prisoner’s Petition (Permitted under Jail code Rule 615)

Sen, a prime accused in the scam, was arrested by the state police in 2013. The Enforcement Directorate is also conducting a parallel probe into the operations of the Saradha Group of which Sen was the director.

“I don’t know what Sudipta Sen has written and why he has done so. A man who is about to face trial does not have the right to bring allegations against other people while he is in jail,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said at a rally in Midnapore on Sunday.

Columnist and political commentator Suvashis Maitra said, “It would not be proper to comment on the content of the letter. What intrigues me is how it got leaked. A lot of letters are being leaked these days.”

Sen wrote a similar open letter in 2013. It was a seven-page handwritten note in which he said that he was used as a pawn by politicians and influential people who wanted his money and resources.