Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP

Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP

The MLA has also resigned from his post of primary member of the party. Tiwari becomes the second leader to resign from the party within a span of 24 hours, following the footsteps of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

His exit comes when the speculations are rife with reports of TMC leaders switching parties and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

In a second loss to Trinamool Congress party within 24 hours, MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday exited the party stating that he has not being allowed to work for the people.

The MLA has also resigned from his post of primary member of the party. Tiwari becomes the second leader to resign from the party within a span of 24 hours, following the footsteps of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who resigned from the party on Wednesday.

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I resigned,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

“There is no point in continuing in the TMC as I am not being allowed to work for the people,” Tiwari alleged.

His exit comes when the speculations are rife with reports of TMC leaders switching parties and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as the chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that BJP leaders are trying to coerce her party members to exit and join the “saffron camp”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
DAC nod for defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 crore from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Investigation opened after women’s symbol put on Polish flag
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kale
Maharashtra ready to start Covid-19 vaccination from January if Centre gives approval
by Yogesh Joshi and Steffy Thevar
Exempt IITs from reservation in faculty recruitment: Expert panel
by Press Trust of India
The Stand review: Sprawling Stephen King show succumbs to seriousness
by Rohan Naahar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.