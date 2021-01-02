Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / Senior TMC legislator allegedly blackmailed with morphed pornographic video clip

Senior TMC legislator allegedly blackmailed with morphed pornographic video clip

The caller demanded a hefty sum and threatened to make the video viral if Guha refused to cough up the amount.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:22 IST

By Pramod Giri, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior Trinamool Congress legislator from north Bengal has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was being blackmailed with a morphed pornographic video clip.

Udayan Guha, a TMC MLA from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, alleged that he received a video call on his mobile phone from an unidentified caller. A few days later he allegedly received a pornographic clip from the same number in which his face was superimposed.

The caller demanded a hefty sum and threatened to make the video viral if Guha refused to cough up the amount. Guha, who is also the chairperson of the board of administrators of Dinhata municipality, however, lodged a complaint with the police on December 25.

Also read: ‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress

“The blackmailer is from outside West Bengal. Investigation is going on,” said K Kannan, superintendent of police of Cooch Behar district.

The caller, however, called again and this time he allegedly demanded more money. Guha spoke to media persons on Saturday narrating how he was being threatened.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Senior TMC legislator allegedly blackmailed with morphed pornographic video clip
by Pramod Giri
Winds from Delhi turn Chandigarh’s air quality poor
by Rajanbir Singh
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Hope 2021 will see more of my work as a film maker’
by S Farah Rizvi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.