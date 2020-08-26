‘Smile is the beginning of love’: Mamata Banerjee remembers Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary

Homage prayer being offered in front of Mother Teresa’s tomb at The Mother House Of the Missionaries Of Charity in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary. Special prayers were organised at multiple places in the state including the capital city of Kolkata and Siliguri’s Pradhan Nagar.

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love,” Banerjee tweeted.

Mother Teresa, who was born in a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in 1910, left home at the age of 18 to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland’s Rathfarnham with the hopes of becoming a missionary.

She moved to British India in the late 1920s and started teaching history and geography for a decade and a half at the St Mary’s High School in Calcutta, as the city was known then. Soon, she realised that helping those who belonged to the unfortunate sections of the society was her calling and decided to leave the church in 1948. Two years later, she founded the Roman Catholic religious congregation which is now referred to as the Missionaries of Charity.

She had a long association with West Bengal. Whether it was educating the poor children and providing them food and healthcare despite the lack of financial resources, Mother Teresa had always helped those in Bengal and across India who felt they were ignored and considered a liability.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 “for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitutes a threat to peace”. Mother Teresa refused to accept the prize money worth $192,000 and insisted that the amount should be spent on helping the needy in India.

She was declared as the patron saint of the Archdiocese of Calcutta in 2017 by the Vatican for her selfless service towards helping the underprivileged in the city.

(With inputs from ANI )