Sections
Home / Kolkata / ‘Smile is the beginning of love’: Mamata Banerjee remembers Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary

‘Smile is the beginning of love’: Mamata Banerjee remembers Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love,” Banerjee tweeted.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Homage prayer being offered in front of Mother Teresa’s tomb at The Mother House Of the Missionaries Of Charity in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary. Special prayers were organised at multiple places in the state including the capital city of Kolkata and Siliguri’s Pradhan Nagar.

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love,” Banerjee tweeted.

Mother Teresa, who was born in a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in 1910, left home at the age of 18 to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland’s Rathfarnham with the hopes of becoming a missionary.

 



She moved to British India in the late 1920s and started teaching history and geography for a decade and a half at the St Mary’s High School in Calcutta, as the city was known then. Soon, she realised that helping those who belonged to the unfortunate sections of the society was her calling and decided to leave the church in 1948. Two years later, she founded the Roman Catholic religious congregation which is now referred to as the Missionaries of Charity.

 

She had a long association with West Bengal. Whether it was educating the poor children and providing them food and healthcare despite the lack of financial resources, Mother Teresa had always helped those in Bengal and across India who felt they were ignored and considered a liability.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 “for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitutes a threat to peace”. Mother Teresa refused to accept the prize money worth $192,000 and insisted that the amount should be spent on helping the needy in India.

She was declared as the patron saint of the Archdiocese of Calcutta in 2017 by the Vatican for her selfless service towards helping the underprivileged in the city.

(With inputs from ANI )

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:22 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics
Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
Mike Pompeo to have closed-door meetings with royal family in Bahrain, UAE’s top officials
Aug 26, 2020 15:18 IST
Indian scientists find N95 masks to be most effective at stopping Covid spread
Aug 26, 2020 15:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.