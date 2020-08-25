Sections
Home / Kolkata / Smuggler of fake Indian currency nabbed on Bangladesh border

Smuggler of fake Indian currency nabbed on Bangladesh border

Though the counterfeit notes have a face value of only Rs 1.35 lakh, the arrest is being seen as a proof that FICN smugglers are active during the pandemic

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:50 IST

By Sreyasi Pal, Hindustan Times Berhampore

The face value of the seized notes is Rs 1.34 lakh. (HT Photo)

Police arrested a fake Indian currency note (FICN) smuggler with notes in denominations of Rs 2,000 and 500 in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday night. The face value of the seized notes is Rs 1.34 lakh.

Officers from the Shamserganj police station arrested 38-year-old Kabirul Sheikh from the Dhulian Ghat area.

Though the counterfeit notes have a face value of only Rs 1.35 lakh, the arrest is being seen as a proof that FICN smugglers are active during the pandemic.

The district is located along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the smuggling of illegal firearms and narcotics is reported intermittently from several areas. Cows are also smuggled into Bangladesh.



Police said Sheikh is a resident of the Baishnabnagar area in adjoining Malda district.

An officer from the raiding team said on condition of anonymity that Sheikh had plans to sell the consignment and an officer posed as buyer.

Officer-in-charge of Shamserganj police station Amit Bhakat said, “Sheikh has been produced before Jangipur court on Tuesday afternoon with prayer for police remand.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rithvik on fake Covid reports: Got tested due to paranoia, for precaution
Aug 25, 2020 17:32 IST
‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app
Aug 25, 2020 17:28 IST
Ajit Pawar must respond to allegations of unequal distribution of development funds: Sena corners deputy CM
Aug 25, 2020 17:25 IST
Pakistan hackers target personal website of MoS G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable
Aug 25, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.