Smuggler of fake Indian currency nabbed on Bangladesh border

Police arrested a fake Indian currency note (FICN) smuggler with notes in denominations of Rs 2,000 and 500 in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday night. The face value of the seized notes is Rs 1.34 lakh.

Officers from the Shamserganj police station arrested 38-year-old Kabirul Sheikh from the Dhulian Ghat area.

Though the counterfeit notes have a face value of only Rs 1.35 lakh, the arrest is being seen as a proof that FICN smugglers are active during the pandemic.

The district is located along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the smuggling of illegal firearms and narcotics is reported intermittently from several areas. Cows are also smuggled into Bangladesh.

Police said Sheikh is a resident of the Baishnabnagar area in adjoining Malda district.

An officer from the raiding team said on condition of anonymity that Sheikh had plans to sell the consignment and an officer posed as buyer.

Officer-in-charge of Shamserganj police station Amit Bhakat said, “Sheikh has been produced before Jangipur court on Tuesday afternoon with prayer for police remand.”