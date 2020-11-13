Stones hurled at Bengal BJP chief Ghosh’s convoy; TMC says staged

The BJP leader, who was on a three-day visit to north Bengal, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack. (Twitter)

The convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh was attacked at Jaigaon in Alipurduar district on Thursday, party workers said.

Stones were hurled at the cars and the leader was shown black flags, the workers said. While nobody was injured, three cars were damaged, they said. A team of officers were able to bring the situation under control.

The BJP leader, who was on a three-day visit to north Bengal, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack. “Such attacks are not new to me. Several of my cars were vandalized in the past. The TMC is scared of our growth. It knows that its days are numbered. These attacks cannot stop the BJP,” Ghosh said.

“The TMC and their friends are getting desperate as they can sense defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. However such tactics won’t work. People are with us,” Ghosh said. Assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

The BJP’s state youth wing president Saumitra Khan said, “We will stage demonstrations in all towns of the state from 4 pm onwards.”

Refuting the allegations, district TMC chief Sourav Chakraborty said that Ghosh was trying to foment trouble in north Bengal.

TMC leader and urban development minister Firhad Hakim said, “Whoever is involved in the incident will face action. The administration will take steps. I condemn the attack but our party is not involved in this.”

“The TMC is not all involved in the incident. The attack was staged because the BJP wants to stay in the limelight. Our party does not believe in violence,” tourism minister Gautam Deb, legislator from the Dabgram-Phulbari constituency in north Bengal, said.

Kuntal Banerjee, Alipurduar additional superintendent of police refused to comment on the incident.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned the attack. “No political leader should face such attacks. This is deplorable,” Dhankhhar told mediapersons.

The governor, who is visiting neighbouring Cooch Behar district, said that an atmosphere of political violence and vendetta is prevailing in the state.

“There is no sign of abating of political violence. The reason for this is public servants have become political workers,” Dhankhar told reporters.

Dhankhar had alleged earlier also that the police and bureaucracy are being politicised in West Bengal and asked public servants not to work as political functionaries.